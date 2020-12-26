Comments
INDIAN HEAD, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Police in Maryland say they are investigating a fatal shooting on Christmas that killed a teenager.
According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a home in Indian Head on Christmas evening where 17-year-old Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez was found shot.
Police say Juarez and two other teenaged relatives were handling a firearm when the weapon discharged. Police say a 13-year-old was in procession of the firearm when it fired.
Juarez was struck in the upper body and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
