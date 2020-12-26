COVID LATEST21 Deaths, 2.2K New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland
Filed Under: coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland, COVID-19, Covid-19 deaths, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over 2,200 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths were reported in Maryland, according to the state’s health department.

A total of 2,280 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday morning and 21 more Marylanders had died from the virus.

Hospitalizations are down by 36 at 1,685, with 424 people in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate went down to 7.10%.

A total of 265,440 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began and 5,514 have died.

Over 5.5 million COVID-19 tests were administered since March and more than 38,087 tests were taken in the last 24 hours.

Over 18,000 Marylanders have been vaccinated against the virus.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,261 (151)
Anne Arundel 23,253 (336) 13*
Baltimore City 30,612 (670) 21*
Baltimore County 37,356 (876) 29*
Calvert 2,124 (44) 1*
Caroline 1,263 (10)
Carroll 4,906 (159) 4*
Cecil 3,425 (69) 2*
Charles 5,809 (116) 1*
Dorchester 1,308 (19)
Frederick 10,575 (169) 8*
Garrett 1,404 (42)
Harford 8,194 (145) 4*
Howard 10,769 (170) 6*
Kent 688 (25) 2*
Montgomery 44,287 (1,050) 43*
Prince George’s 52,767 (1,036) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,543 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 3,106 (83)
Somerset 1,684 (20)
Talbot 1,094 (7)
Washington 7,537 (134) 2*
Wicomico 4,447 (75)
Worcester 2,028 (43) 1*
Data not available (39) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 11,917 (1)
10-19 23,981 (4)
20-29 49,312 (27) 1*
30-39 46,800 (61) 6*
40-49 41,242 (166) 4*
50-59 39,746 (428) 20*
60-69 26,497 (854) 17*
70-79 15,293 (1,391) 30*
80+ 10,652 (2,580) 88*
Data not available (2)
Female 139,399 (2,677) 81*
Male 126,041 (2,837) 85*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 77,350 (2,056) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,478 (182) 7*
White (NH) 85,197 (2,631) 83*
Hispanic 46,631 (545) 14*
Other (NH) 12,201 (57)
Data not available 38,583 (43) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

