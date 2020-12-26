ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over 2,200 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths were reported in Maryland, according to the state’s health department.
A total of 2,280 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday morning and 21 more Marylanders had died from the virus.
Hospitalizations are down by 36 at 1,685, with 424 people in the ICU.
The statewide positivity rate went down to 7.10%.
A total of 265,440 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began and 5,514 have died.
Over 5.5 million COVID-19 tests were administered since March and more than 38,087 tests were taken in the last 24 hours.
Over 18,000 Marylanders have been vaccinated against the virus.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,261
|(151)
|Anne Arundel
|23,253
|(336)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|30,612
|(670)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|37,356
|(876)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,124
|(44)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,263
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,906
|(159)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,425
|(69)
|2*
|Charles
|5,809
|(116)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,308
|(19)
|Frederick
|10,575
|(169)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,404
|(42)
|Harford
|8,194
|(145)
|4*
|Howard
|10,769
|(170)
|6*
|Kent
|688
|(25)
|2*
|Montgomery
|44,287
|(1,050)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|52,767
|(1,036)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,543
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|3,106
|(83)
|Somerset
|1,684
|(20)
|Talbot
|1,094
|(7)
|Washington
|7,537
|(134)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,447
|(75)
|Worcester
|2,028
|(43)
|1*
|Data not available
|(39)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|11,917
|(1)
|10-19
|23,981
|(4)
|20-29
|49,312
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|46,800
|(61)
|6*
|40-49
|41,242
|(166)
|4*
|50-59
|39,746
|(428)
|20*
|60-69
|26,497
|(854)
|17*
|70-79
|15,293
|(1,391)
|30*
|80+
|10,652
|(2,580)
|88*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|139,399
|(2,677)
|81*
|Male
|126,041
|(2,837)
|85*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|77,350
|(2,056)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,478
|(182)
|7*
|White (NH)
|85,197
|(2,631)
|83*
|Hispanic
|46,631
|(545)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|12,201
|(57)
|Data not available
|38,583
|(43)
|2*
