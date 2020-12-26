Comments
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Edgewood on Christmas Eve.
Deputies were called to the Perez International Foods in the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the store, went behind the counter, displayed a knife and demanded cash.
He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.