COVID LATEST
21 Deaths, 2.2K New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland
Latest News
17-Year-Old Shot And Killed On Christmas Day In Charles County, Police Say
Police in Maryland say they are investigating a fatal shooting on Christmas that killed a teenager.
Officer Injured After Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Patrol Car, Baltimore County Police Say
A Baltimore County police officer was injured after a suspect in a stolen vehicle crashed into a patrol car early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore County Police.
Ravens Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out For Sunday's Matchup With Giants
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants due to injury, while other key contributors on both sides of the football are listed as questionable.
Rivera, Washington Could Clinch NFC East By Beating Carolina
Ron Rivera thought his first game with Washington would be against the Carolina Panthers he coached the previous nine seasons — a fitting season opener with a juicy storyline.
Newman Scores 17, Purdue Holds Off Maryland 73-70
Brandon Newman scored 17 points, Eric Hunter Jr. added 16 and Purdue held off Maryland 73-70 on Friday.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 16: David Johnson Good Opportunity Against Bengals
The Texans running back has the opportunity for a big day against the Cincinnati defense this week.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Saturday Morning Forecast
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Saturday Morning Forecast
9 hours ago
Marty Bass Has One Last Look At Your Friday Night Forecast
Bundle up overnight, but don't worry; the cold won't last forever!
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Ocean City, Maryland Gets Dusting Of Snow On Christmas Night
While the Baltimore area didn't see a white Christmas this year, parts of Maryland did see some light snow, including Ocean City.
Maryland Weather: A Cold Christmas Night Across The State
Hopefully Santa Claus left a blanket and mittens under the tree because Maryland is in for a cold Christmas night.
Latest Headlines
Ocean City, Maryland Gets Dusting Of Snow On Christmas Night
While the Baltimore area didn't see a white Christmas this year, parts of Maryland did see some light snow, including Ocean City.
10 Stories That Made Us Smile, Brought Us Together In 2020
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Maryland, there were numerous stories of hope, survival and love this year. Here are ten that brought Marylanders together.
2,100 Bags Packed For Baltimore's Families In Need As A Part Of Week-Long Mitzvah Day
The Jewish Volunteer Connection is helping out the community this Christmas eve during its annual Mitzvah event by assembling care packages for those in need.
WATCH: Baltimore Police Officer Saves Choking 6-Month-Old Girl
A Baltimore police officer in the right place at the right time saved a choking six-month-old girl earlier this month, and the whole thing was captured on his body-worn camera.
Maryland Zoo's Zoo Lights Event Raises 800 Toys For Kids At Sinai Children's Hospital
The Maryland Zoo helped put smiles on the faces of kids at Sinai's Samuelson Children's Hospital Wednesday, dropping off hundreds of toys from visitors at the zoo's Zoo Lights event.
Santa Visits Baltimore County On Special Lawnmower Ahead Of Christmas Eve
Santa Claus is getting ready to make his trip around the world Thursday night, but before he zips across the globe with presents for good boys and girls everywhere, he's been spotted making the rounds in Baltimore County.
It’s Academic: December 26, 2020
By
CBS Baltimore Staff
December 26, 2020 at 3:27 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Harford Technical High School: 495
Franklin High School: 410
Maryvale Preparatory School: 370
