BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stores saw a rush of customers this weekend, some looking to return gifts, others hoping to score post-holiday deals.

If you think the holiday shopping season is behind us, think again. Now it’s time for returns and to use up those holiday gift cards.

Consumers have wasted no time returning those holiday gifts that just weren’t right.

“We always do it the day after Christmas,” Sarah Steer said.

“I’m a teacher, so I have some time off of work, so I’m getting my to-do list and checking things off,” Emily Armes said.

At the Towson Town Center this weekend, the crowds started shortly after opening, and just up the street, Urban Outfitters saw a steady stream of cars.

“I figured I’d beat the rush,” Cam Quarter told WJZ. “A lot of people. I figured a lot of people would come later on today, so I figured I’d get it done.”

While returns were the name of the game for some, others were in search of deals.

“Doing a little bit of shopping and trying to take advantage of whatever sales they have going on,” Tray Laws said.

With the National Retail Federations estimating $27.5 billion being spent on gift cards this year, you can bet they will be a popular method of payment.

“I usually don’t use them, but this year I’m trying to take advantage of using them,” Laws said.

If you received a gift card, the Better Business Bureau recommends registering it with the retailer if possible, making it easier to track your balance and to keep it safe from criminals.

Some stores have even extended their return windows for the holidays.