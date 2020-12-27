COVID LATESTOver 1.7K New Cases Reported, 31 More Deaths
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, James Paul Smith, Local TV, Missing, Talkers, Towson

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 43-year-old man.

James Paul Smith was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Highland Drive.

Smith is described as being 5-foot-9 and 167 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue sweatpants and black and white shoes.

He’s in need of his medications for a cognitive condition.

If you see him, call 911 or 410-887-2361.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply