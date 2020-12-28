Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released a photo of a man suspected in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Henry Orella earlier this month.
Orella was shot and killed at the Citco Gas Station in the 1100 block of Dundalk Avenue on Dec. 14.
Police are hoping the public can help them identify the suspect. He was wearing a black Northface jacket over a black hoodie and dark-colored pants. The suspect has facial hair.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone knowing his identity is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100.
You can remain anonymous by calling the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.