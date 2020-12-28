BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Once Christmas is over and the decorations come down, many people are left wondering what to do with their trees.

Here’s when they can be disposed of in different parts of the state:

Anne Arundel County: Trees and garlands are collected year-round on scheduled collection days. For more information, click here.

Baltimore City: Curbside collection will begin on January 2 and run through February 6. Residents should put their trees out on their normal trash collection days.

Tree mulching will also be available during that period at the Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center.

Baltimore County: Information has not yet been released, but last year tree pickup happened over a two-week period in January.

Carroll County: Information has not yet been released.

Cecil County: Christmas trees can be dropped off for free between December 26 and January 30 at three locations.

For hours and locations, click here.

Frederick County: In the city of Frederick, tree recycling begins December 26 and runs through January 31. Drop off locations include:

Harry Grove Stadium lower parking lot

Husky Park Yard 2 on Highland Street

Tasker’s Chance parking lot on Key Parkway behind Westridge Shopping Center

Max Kehne parking lot on West 7th Street

For more information, click here.

Harford County: Yard trim, including Christmas trees, are accepted year-round at two facilities in the county:

Harford Mulch & Compost Facility, 3139 Scarboro Road, Street, MD 21154

Tollgate Residential Yard Trim, 703 North Tollgate Road, Bel Air, MD 21014

For hours and more information, click here.

Howard County: Through January 18, trees can be put out for curbside pickup or on scheduled yard trim pickup days. After January 18, they can be put out for trash pickup, but officials ask people to use this as a last resort.

There are also eight sites available for tree recycling. For more information, click here.

This story was originally published on December 25, 2020.