BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were injured in two shootings in Baltimore on Tuesday, city police said.
The first shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm and buttocks and a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back, both in the 2100 block of Ashton Street.
Both victims were walking in the Ramsay Street area when they were shot, police said.
Another shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Mt. Holly Street. Police said officers found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and chest.
All three victims were hospitalized; police did not provide updates as to their conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.