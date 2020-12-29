DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — After receiving some financial assistance from Barstool Sports, a local pretzel company is now using their good fortune to help others.

Barstool Sports created the Barstool Fund to help businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dough Boy Fresh was reaching a breaking point when they posted their story asking for help.

It was a life-changing FaceTime from the Founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy told Jeff Carter, Owner of Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Company, they were selected to receive a cut of The Barstool Fund.

It’s a newly created fund that helps small business owners impacted by the pandemic.

“Barstool sees people hurting and barstool helps,” Carter said.

Carter, who started his pretzel company out of a food truck, was opening a brick and mortar location when the pandemic hit.

He’s since had to sell the truck to stay afloat but has managed to continue paying his employees, with 91 cents of every dollar made going toward them.

“I wasn’t going to send my guys back,” Carter said. “I wasn’t going to get rid of them. I brought in my friends, I need them to get paid like I’ll figure it out.”

Thanks to Barstool, that payroll will be taken care of, as they are set to receive $15,000 a month for the foreseeable future to cover business expenses.

“All of our ingredients are local,” Carter said. “Our cheese sauce, marinara, all of it. They weren’t just helping us, they were helping Baltimore business as a whole.”

Now, Carter is using his good fortune to help others. Hosting food trucks at his location in Dundalk and even raising money that will go straight to those trucks.

“It’s great we have people that are trying to help us out,” Clay Barbagallo, of Crossroads Bistro Food Truck, said.

“We know that not everyone gets this opportunity, so we really want to make the most of it,” Carter said.