BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new year means new beer from Guinness!
In keeping with their tradition, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore County has created a special mystery beer.
It will be released on December 31 at midnight Dublin time, which is 7 p.m. in Maryland.
While we don’t know much about the beer because it’s a secret, we do know it will be available on draft and in a four-pack to take home.
Plus, a purchase of the bottled mystery beer will also include a special code for a virtual tasting in January.