By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new year means new beer from Guinness!

In keeping with their tradition, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore County has created a special mystery beer.

It will be released on December 31 at midnight Dublin time, which is 7 p.m. in Maryland.

While we don’t know much about the beer because it’s a secret, we do know it will be available on draft and in a four-pack to take home.

Plus, a purchase of the bottled mystery beer will also include a special code for a virtual tasting in January.

 

