By CBS Baltimore Staff
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Laurel area on Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Laurel-Fort Meade Road. When officers got to the store, the victim said the man walked behind the counter, threatened a clerk and took scratch-off tickets.

During the robbery, the suspect, described as a six-foot-tall man between 25 and 30 years old with a thin build and wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants, implied he had a gun, police said. He fled on foot heading west on Route 198.

The victim was not hurt.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-8720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

