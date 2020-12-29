COVID IN MD:Nearly 1.9K New Cases, 63 Deaths Reported; Positivity Rate Reaches 8.1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers without an E-ZPass should get ready to start paying standard video toll rates once again.

Back in March, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MDTA temporarily paused mailing toll bills and adjusted the video toll rate down to the cash rate.

The hope was to provide some financial relief.

But starting Friday, standard toll rates will be charged to anyone without a valid E-ZPass.

Cash is no longer accepted at tolls statewide, so the MDTA is urging drivers to get an E-ZPass.

