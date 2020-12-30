Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday.
Natnael Kinfe Mezgebe is five-foot-seven and weighs 120 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a pair of red and orange Nike shoes.
Last seen on December 28th at his home in Aberdeen. May be in the Baltimore area. Please contact Detective Shoffstall with information at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential. #Missing #MissingChildren #MissingPerson #AberdeenPDMD #BaltimoreMissing pic.twitter.com/ADMz58OyoJ
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) December 30, 2020
Mezgebe may be in the Baltimore area.
Anyone who knows where he is should call police at 410-272-2121.