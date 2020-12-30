COVID IN MD:2.6K New Cases, 45 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday.

Natnael Kinfe Mezgebe is five-foot-seven and weighs 120 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a pair of red and orange Nike shoes.

Mezgebe may be in the Baltimore area.

Anyone who knows where he is should call police at 410-272-2121.

