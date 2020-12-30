BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured and one man was killed in three separate shootings overnight in Baltimore.

A man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Cypress Street early Wednesday. Officers from the southern district responded to the area around 2:30 a.m. after several calls came in from people hearing gunfire.

The officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

There were also two non-fatal shootings reported.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of 8th Street around 1:12 a.m. for a report of a shooting. That’s where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wounds to

On December 30, 2020, at approximately 1:12 a.m., Southern District patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of 8th Street for a report of a shooting.

Once at the location, they located a 30 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition

Police believe the man was walking in the 3800 block of Saint Victor Street when he was shot.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Then officers in the Eastern district responded to the 300 block of East 22nd Street for a reported shooting around 2:05 a.m.

There, they found 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.