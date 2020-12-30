GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A traffic stop in Glen Burnie resulted in a significant drug bust overnight, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Anne Arundel County Police attempted to stop a vehicle around 12:15 a.m. in the area of southbound Route 10 and Furnace Branch Road.
The driver of the vehicle turned off their lights and accelerated to flee the area, police said.
The officer lost sight of the vehicle but was able to locate it in the area of Mountain Road.
The officer followed the vehicle to a parking lot in the unit block of Mountain Road where it came to a stop.
The driver was taken into custody.
28 packages of Suboxone, four glass vials of crack cocaine, $7,046 in cash and a small amount of marijuana were recovered from the vehicle, according to police.
The suspect, Brittany Alexandria Jackson, of Baltimore, was charged accordingly, police said.