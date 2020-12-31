TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Thomas “Tommy” Raskin, the son of Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin, has died, the congressman’s office said Thursday. He was 25.

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him,” his family said in a statement.

He was a second-year student at Harvard Law School and a graduate of Amherst College. He is survived by his parents, sisters Hannah and Tabitha and other family members.

The congressman’s office did not say what caused his son’s death.

On Twitter, Gov. Larry Hogan said he and First Lady Yumi Hogan extend their deepest sympathies to the Raskin family.

Sen. Ben Cardin wrote he is “sharing love and prayers.”

“Team Maryland is with you always,” he added.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball also expressed condolences in a statement:

“Tonight, our thoughts and sympathies are with my friend Representative Jamie Raskin and his wife, former Deputy Secretary of Treasury, Sarah Bloom Raskin, and the Raskin family over the loss of their son, brother, and beloved, Thomas Bloom Raskin. “Like his mother and father, Tommy was dedicated to making our world a better place by lifting up the most vulnerable amongst us. From working on Middle East policy at the Friends Committee on National Legislation to the rigors of Harvard Law school, this young man was destined to do great things nationally and abroad. “Losing a child is an unthinkable tragedy and on behalf of the Howard County residents, our prayers are with the Raskin family as we wish them strength over the days, weeks, and years ahead to overcome such a devastating loss.”

