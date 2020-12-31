BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Happy 2021!
If you missed WJZ’s New Year’s Eve special, don’t worry; here’s a look at some of the fun!
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sat down with WJZ to talk about Maryland’s steps to move forward. WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano and former Raven Torrey Smith talked about Smith’s community work.
Gov. Larry Hogan Explains How He Handled Stress Of Leading State Through COVID-19 Pandemic, Frustration Behind ‘Damn Mask’ Moment
‘I Know That Next Year Will Be Better Than This Year’: Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s New Mayor, Offers Message Of Hope For New Year
Torrey Smith Talks About Community Work In Baltimore
There was also a special tribute to frontline workers and a chance to meet some of the newest additions to WJZ’s family — after we had a little baby boom of our own in 2020.
Maryland Healthcare Workers, First Responders And More Wish Everyone A Happy New Year!
Oh Baby! Six New Additions To WJZ Family In 2020 Give Station A Reason To Smile
Other stories looked back on the year in Baltimore news as well as how people will move forward in the new year.
Remembering More Than 5,700 Marylanders Who Died Of COVID-19 In Bleak 2020, And Hope For A Better 2021
‘A Lot Of Things Were Different’: Maryland Nurses Recall ‘Bad Dream’ That Was 2020
‘It’s So Eerie’: Downtown Baltimore Quiet As COVID-19 Dampens New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Police Urge New Year’s Eve Revelers To Celebrate Safely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Avoid Driving Drunk
Baltimore Youth Advocates Reflect On Lessons Learned From Deaths Of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor And BLM Movement
‘A Year Of Promise’: Baltimore Religious Leaders Share Message Of Faith, Hope Looking Ahead To 2021
Director David E. Talbert Says Latest Film, ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,’ May Not Have Happened Without Baltimore
And although there won’t be live fireworks this year in downtown Baltimore, we aired an encore of the fireworks from last year.
There were also some special appearances by:
DJ Kopec
The Palovations
Finally, here’s a little bit about what 2020, with all its ups and downs, taught us at WJZ.