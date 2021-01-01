COVID IN MD:Second-Highest Daily COVID-19 Case Count Reported Friday In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Police Department, Baltimore News, Dundalk, Local TV, Talkers

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash in the Dundalk area Friday afternoon, the county’s police department said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. The Baltimore County Police Department said the officer was on North Point Road near Pinewood Road when another vehicle turned left in front of the officer.

The officer swerved to avoid that vehicle and hit a phone pole.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply