DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash in the Dundalk area Friday afternoon, the county’s police department said.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. The Baltimore County Police Department said the officer was on North Point Road near Pinewood Road when another vehicle turned left in front of the officer.
The officer swerved to avoid that vehicle and hit a phone pole.
They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.