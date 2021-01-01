Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — If you’ve ever past an accident and wondered how it happened — this would fall under that category.
This car crashed through a fence at a Montgomery County metro station right onto the rail tracks.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 in the 1100 block of Rockville Pike.
Rockville City Police said a woman was trying to park when she hit the gas instead of the brake. The vehicle then went through the fencing and onto the metro tracks.
The Red Line Metro train was able to stop and did not collide with the vehicle.
There were some delays reported and service was stopped between the Shady Grove and Twinbrook metro stations for a period of time
A crane helped to remove the car from the the tracks.
No injuries were reported.