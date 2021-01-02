COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The top-ranked inside linebacker and No. 10 overall high school player in the nation, according to ESPN, has signed a national letter of intent to play football at the University of Maryland.
Terrence Lewis announced his decision live during the All-American Bowl Declaration Show on Saturday.
The No. 1 linebacker in the country is coming to the crib.
Welcome to the Family, @Notoriou2__! #LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/KRt8SlSY48
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 2, 2021
Lewis is rated as a five-star prospect by both ESPN and 247Sports, and is the third highest-rated signee in program history according to 247Sports.
He’s the 22nd member of Maryland’s 2021 signing class.
Lewis becomes Maryland’s sixth ESPN300 selection in the 2021 class, joining linebacker Demeioun Robinson, linebacker Branden Jennings, defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote, defensive lineman Taizse Johnson and running back Antwain Littleton Jr.
The 6-1, 200-pound linebacker is rated as the third-best player in Florida according to ESPN. He’s also the 13th defensive player in Maryland’s class and fourth linebacker to sign in 2021.