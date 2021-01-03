Comments
ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ) — A woman is recovering and another woman is in custody after an early morning stabbing in Aberdeen on Sunday.
Harford County Sheriff deputies responded to the 200 block of Mayberry Drive at around 5:19 a.m. for a report of a noise complaint.
Deputies found a woman, 29-year-old Arielle Young, with superficial injuries to her hands. She was treated by medics on the scene and deputies started to take her back to her home.
At the same time, 34-year-old Akiera Blagmon approached the deputies and told them she had been stabbed. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police learned Young and Blagmon got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight where at some point, Young stabbed Blagmon with a knife.
They determined Young was the aggressor in the incident and was placed under arrest.
Detectives charged Young accordingly and she was taken to the Harford County Detention Center where she is being held pending her initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Wasielewski, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-638-3197.