BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With an epic run in the third quarter, Lamar Jackson made history Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lamar Jackson now has 1,000 rush yards in consecutive seasons
No other quarterback in NFL history has multiple seasons with 1,000+ rush yards#RavensFlock
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 3, 2021
The 23-year-old quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens became the first quarterback in NFL history with back-to-back seasons of rushing 1,000 yards.
No other quarterback has in the organization’s history has multiple seasons with 1,000+ rush yards, according to NFL.
The Ravens are up 38-3 in the third quarter.