COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, 27 New Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, NFL, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With an epic run in the third quarter, Lamar Jackson made history Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 23-year-old quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens became the first quarterback in NFL history with back-to-back seasons of rushing 1,000 yards.

No other quarterback has in the organization’s history has multiple seasons with 1,000+ rush yards, according to NFL.

The Ravens are up 38-3 in the third quarter.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply