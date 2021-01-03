COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, 27 New Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan spoke out Sunday, publicly condemning attempts by Republican lawmakers to oppose the certification of the presidential election results.

“The scheme by members of Congress to reject the certification of the presidential election makes a mockery of our system and who we are as Americans,” he said in a tweet.

This comes after several GOP senators said they would reject the election results unless a commission is formed to conduct a 10-day audit of the results.

“Whether or not you like the result, the process worked as it always has. What’s not working is that far too many politicians in Washington seem to have forgotten the basic principle that they are beholden to the people, not the other way around,” Gov. Hogan said.

Congress is set to count the Electoral College votes on January 6.

