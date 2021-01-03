ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan spoke out Sunday, publicly condemning attempts by Republican lawmakers to oppose the certification of the presidential election results.
“The scheme by members of Congress to reject the certification of the presidential election makes a mockery of our system and who we are as Americans,” he said in a tweet.
The American people—not the politicians—elect the president. The scheme by members of Congress to reject the certification of the presidential election makes a mockery of our system and who we are as Americans.
My full statement: pic.twitter.com/8fpZcxyXt9
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 3, 2021
This comes after several GOP senators said they would reject the election results unless a commission is formed to conduct a 10-day audit of the results.
“Whether or not you like the result, the process worked as it always has. What’s not working is that far too many politicians in Washington seem to have forgotten the basic principle that they are beholden to the people, not the other way around,” Gov. Hogan said.
Congress is set to count the Electoral College votes on January 6.