BEL AIR, MD. (WJZ) — After seven years with the Bel Air Police Department and other agencies in Harford County, K9 Blitz retired on January 2.
K9 Blitz conducted over 120 narcotic searches, had 110 patrol deployments and performed over 25 K9 demonstrations at public events, Bel Air Police said.
“During his tenure K9 Blitz was responsible for several criminal apprehensions including a theft from motor vehicle suspect, a stolen auto suspect, a stabbing suspect, and a sexual assault suspect,”
They said Blitz will continue to live with Officer Kauffman, spending his time playing ball and relaxing.