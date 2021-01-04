LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was charged in connection for a theft and assault at a Linthicum gas station on New Year’s Eve.
Anne Arundel County Police responded to a Shell gas station in the 400 block of Camp Meade Road around 3:30 p.m. for a reported assault.
An employee told police he saw a man stealing items from the store and when the man left the store, the employee followed him out and confronted him.
The suspect pilled a knife and charged toward the employee, but didn’t stab him. The employee went back inside the store.
Officers searched the area and found the suspect, 32-year-old David Carroll Hall, on B7A Boulevard near Hammonds Lane.
Police recovered a knife along with the stolen goods. They also found a wallet and cell phone taken during a theft from car on Dec. 20.
No injuries were reported.
Hall was charged with first-degree assault and theft.