BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a winter wonderland in your home this year, as the Harbor Point Ice Festival goes virtual for 2021.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no ice sculptures to view or play with at the Central Plaza.
However, you can still watch all the excitement from your living room as award-winning ice sculptors use chainsaws and chisels to create works of art right before your eyes and compete for your vote.
It’s all happening on Saturday, January 23 on the Waterfront Partnership’s website.