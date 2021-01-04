BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person is “gravely injured” after being trapped in a vehicle after a multi-vehicle crash on W. North Avenue and N Eutaw Street in Bolton Hill earlier Monday afternoon. Another person is in serious condition, City Fire said.
W North Av & N Eutaw St 21217#BoltonHill@JamesTorrenceJD
Multi vehicle crash with gravely injured person trapped. #BCFDR1 & #BCFDT16 used @HolmatroRescue tools to extricate them & #BCFDEMS transported them & another patient to the hospital. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/Ah7YepPyPB
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 4, 2021
The crash happened around noon. A vehicle collision that caused a vehicle to jump a medium. Another vehicle overturned, officials said.
City Fire helped to extract one of the persons injured.
