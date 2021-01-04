COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, Hospitalizations Above 1,700
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person is “gravely injured” after being trapped in a vehicle after a multi-vehicle crash on W. North Avenue and N Eutaw Street in Bolton Hill earlier Monday afternoon. Another person is in serious condition, City Fire said.

The crash happened around noon. A vehicle collision that caused a vehicle to jump a medium. Another vehicle overturned, officials said.

City Fire helped to extract one of the persons injured.

 

This story is developing. 

