BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One lucky Ravens fans was among the six fans nominated nationwide for the “Hall of Fans.”
Tony Roccograndi was named one of the nation’s most die-hard football fans. The 24-year season ticket holder, grew up watching football with his father.
“I think of my dad every time I attend a Ravens game,” he said.
Former Raven and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed surprised Roccograndi with the news.
Over the years, he became a collector of Ravens gear, including Super Bowl memorabilia. He attends tailgates at the Firefighter Union Hall, where he raises money for the families of fallen firefighters.
Fans and supporters can help the nominees by voting at www.fordhalloffans.com/football until Feb. 1.
The winners will be honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the 2021 Enshrinement Weekend in Canton, Ohio.