WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Schools will resume hybrid learning on Thursday.
During a school board meeting on Jan. 4, several parents shared their frustrations about schools remaining closed into the second half of the school year.
The school board voted to resume hybrid learning on Thursday, Jan. 7.
The Carroll County Board of Education voted to return to all virtual learning back on November 19 after there was a spike in COVID-19 case numbers.
In December, a letter was sent home to parents asking if they would like their students to return to the classroom or remain home for virtual learning.
do not understand your decision making CCPS, you close in November but think its OK to reopen now when it is 5x as bad. So what was the reason you closed in the first place.
All the counties should be watching this, you’re ruining these kids life. These kids are hurting and their own personalities are diminishing by the day being isolated at home with no structure, especially when these students parents both work and cannot be there for them through the day.