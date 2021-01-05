Comments
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WJZ) — Gift card scams primarily targeting the elderly are on the rise in parts of Maryland, state police said.
The latest wave of scams has been reported in the Somerset County area.
The Maryland State Police’s Princess Anne Barrack said the scammers will ask people to buy gift cards from a store as payment for any number of scams, including technical support, Social Security, the IRS or a family member in trouble. The scammers tell victims to buy the gift cards from a physical store then provide the PIN number.
Police warn people never to use a gift card to pay the scammers and instead report the attempted scam to them.