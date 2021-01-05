BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two lottery jackpots sit nearly at a combined $1 billion. In a year where so many have struggled, a winning ticket could change the game for any family brave enough to play.

The Mega millions of winnings are at $447 million and Powerball sits at $410 million. Gordon Medenica, Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming, said it’s a chance to dream big.

“It’s been a pretty dark year for most of us, so hopefully this will give everyone a chance if nothing else a nice dream,” he said.

More than $400 million up for grabs if you play mega millions or Powerball ! @wjz

Drawings tonight and tomorrow at 11 PM pic.twitter.com/6MdJWjFqQH — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) January 5, 2021

This is the 10th largest prize in Mega Millions history and the highest Powerball in more than a year and a half.

Fernando Diaz, who is playing the lottery, said he’s banking on winning the big bucks, but wouldn’t mind a smaller piece of the pie.

“Instead of having one lucky guy who gets $400 million, they should turn it to 400 people get $1 million,” Diaz said.

Mega Millions will be drawn Tuesday at 11 p.m. while Powerball will be Wednesday night.