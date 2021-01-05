SPARKS, Md. (WJZ) — The Milton Inn will reopen under new owners in 2021.

Restauranteurs Tony Foreman and Chef Cindy Wolf partnered with Executive Chef Chris Scanga as the new owners of the Sparks restaurant housed in an 18th century mansion.

The Milton Inn has been a Baltimore County dining staple for 70 years.

When it reopens in late spring 2021, it’ll be a “more comfortable, less formal style” and have a updated menu.

“During these unusual times, we saw an opportunity to create something spectacular. This project is intuitive for me. Our goal is to guide this property to be what it should have always been. Additionally, Chris is a talented and smart young man who is the future of this. It is his time to shine. The Milton Inn is a natural extension of our overall brand,” said Foreman.

The original 1740s structure of the inn has a rich history.

“Before I moved to Baltimore, I loved The Milton Inn the moment I saw it. As a young chef visiting from Charleston, South Carolina, it was a dream restaurant. Old, with significant history. A house, made out of stone. Working fireplaces in all of the rooms. So many windows! Enough land to plant a kitchen and cutting flower garden, all within the countryside. It feels meant to be and I am truly excited about our partnership,” said Wolf.

Scanga, who’s known as the Executive Chef at Petit Louis Bistro in Roland Park, started his career at 18 while attending the Culinary Institute of America. He externed at Foreman Wolf’s flagship restaurant, Charleston, in 2008 and has worked for the restaurant group for more than 12 years.

“I have grown as both a chef and as a person during my seven years at Louis. To breathe new life into the historic Milton Inn is an unbelievable opportunity, a dream of mine for over a decade and a half. I am excited for this new chapter and will continue to make people happy by doing what I love,” Scanga said.

The Milton Inn closed back in April just a month after coronavirus pandemic closed dining at restaurants statewide.