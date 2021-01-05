Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday their 2021 Major League Coaching Staff.
The Orioles have named Tony Mansolino as Third Base Coach, while Darren Holmes shifts from Bullpen Coach to Assistant Pitching Coach and Chris Holt shifts from Director of Pitching to Pitching Coach/Director of Pitching.
All other coaches remain in their same positions: Tim Cossins as Major League Field Coordinator/Catching Instructor, Fredi Gonzalez as Major League Coach, Jose Hernandez as Assistant Hitting Coach, Don Long as Hitting Coach, and Anthony Sanders as First Base Coach.
The Orioles will be led by Manager Brandon Hyde, who enters his third season at the helm of the ship.