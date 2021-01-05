COVID IN MD:Over 1,900 New Cases, 54 Deaths Reported
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Baltimore, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Cloudy and calm today, more sun tomorrow, and a lot of sun on Thursday. Temps stay seasonal and that is about it.  Calm –a wonderful 4-letter word!

So let’s turn out attention to Ravens playoff football and the weather. I’ve gotten a few question about the weather for game time in Nashville on Sunday and it will be pretty much as we will have here.

Dry, only a 10% chance of rain, clouds and sun, with a high of 43°. To be honest that is a couple of degrees below normal for “NashVegas”. But it’s the exact weather the Ravens will be practicing in, when they practice outside here this week.  All good. All calm.

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply