Comments
Hi Everyone!
Cloudy and calm today, more sun tomorrow, and a lot of sun on Thursday. Temps stay seasonal and that is about it. Calm –a wonderful 4-letter word!
So let’s turn out attention to Ravens playoff football and the weather. I’ve gotten a few question about the weather for game time in Nashville on Sunday and it will be pretty much as we will have here.
Dry, only a 10% chance of rain, clouds and sun, with a high of 43°. To be honest that is a couple of degrees below normal for “NashVegas”. But it’s the exact weather the Ravens will be practicing in, when they practice outside here this week. All good. All calm.
MB!