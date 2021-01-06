ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in a townhome fire in Annapolis Wednesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said.
The fire happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a middle-of-the-row townhome.
As firefighters fought the flames, the fire spread to adjacent homes, the department said.
In total, two homes suffered severe damage and another suffered minor damage.
A civilian was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered minor burns, officials said. Ten people were displaced.
The fire is believed to have been caused by smoking materials coming into contact with a plastic-covered mattress.