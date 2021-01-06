UNREST IN DCUS Capitol Cleared Following Pro-Trump Protest; DC Curfew In Effect; Woman Killed
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in a townhome fire in Annapolis Wednesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said.

The fire happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a middle-of-the-row townhome.

As firefighters fought the flames, the fire spread to adjacent homes, the department said.

Credit: Annapolis Fire Department

In total, two homes suffered severe damage and another suffered minor damage.

A civilian was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered minor burns, officials said. Ten people were displaced.

The fire is believed to have been caused by smoking materials coming into contact with a plastic-covered mattress.

