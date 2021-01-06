BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The October 2020 death of 4-year-old Deyonte Davis has been ruled a homicide due to Methadone intoxication, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.
Just before 9:30 p.m. on October 30, 2020, Baltimore Police responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital for a reported child death.
When officers arrived, they found Deyonte who was recently pronounced dead by doctors.
Investigators noticed no signs of foul play to the victim’s body and the body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
On January 5, 2021, Homicide detectives were notified that this case had been ruled a homicide due to Methadone intoxication.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crimes Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
