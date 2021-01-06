UNREST IN DCUS Capitol Cleared Following Pro-Trump Protest; DC Curfew In Effect; Woman Killed
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Marlon Amprey, Maryland House of Delegates, Maryland News, politics, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the appointment of Marlon Amprey to the Maryland House of Delegates.

Gov Hogan appointed Amprey to the Maryland House of Delegates following the recommendation of the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee.

“I am confident that Marlon Amprey will be a strong advocate for constituents in Baltimore City in his new role as delegate,” the governor said. “I offer him my sincere congratulations, and will work with him to change Maryland for the better.”

Amprey will represent Legislative District 40 in Baltimore City, filling the seat vacated by former Delegate Nick Mosby.

Prior to joining Cole Scholz, where he serves as an associate, Amprey was a corporate associate at an international law firm in Washington, D.C.

