BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson said during a press conference Wednesday that he wants to “erase the narrative” that he can’t win a playoff game after posting an 0-2 record in the postseason during his young career.

“It’s win or go home right now,” Jackson said. “I want to win regardless. I don’t really care about what people have to say. I’ve only been in the playoffs twice in my young career. Other people have been in the league forever and haven’t been to the playoffs at all. It is what it is, but I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative right there. That’s the number one right now on my mind.”

"I want to win regardless, I don't really care what people have to say. But, I'm definitely trying to erase that narrative." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/FjecYphcxR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2021

In Jackson’s first playoff appearance, the Ravens lost to Philip Rivers and the then-San Diego Chargers. That year, Jackson had just seven games of experience and a Joe Flacco-tailored playbook.

Last year, Jackson and the Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens’ loss to the Titans in the Divisional Round was one of the more surprising upsets that we’ve seen in the playoffs in recent years.

Jackson had his struggles against the Titans, recording his second-lowest quarterback rating of the season and turning the ball over three times.

“I had a lot of mistakes on my behalf,” he said. “Three turnovers — that shouldn’t happen. But [Tennessee] came out to play.”

This year, the Ravens’ road to the playoffs has included multiple unplanned detours and turns in the form of injuries and COVID-19 infections.

It had the roster and schedule in flux.

One of the first big injuries was the loss of All-Pro offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley who suffered a season-ending injury before the year was halfway over.

Thanksgiving week brought the COVID-19 outbreak. Twenty-three players out of commission, two games postponed and rescheduled.

The Ravens emerged with a 6-5 record and had to fight to the finish to earn a playoff spot.

It’s a significant departure from the Ravens’ road to the playoffs a year ago when they cruised into the postseason on a 12-game winning streak.

“There is no comparison,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re excited about the opportunity. I love the team, I love the players, the coaches… I love what we’ve been through, the adversity, the challenges because it makes you who you are.”

The Ravens will take on the Titans in Nashville on Sunday, January 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.