BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is going viral after he asked a man to pull up his mask during a press conference Tuesday.

“Shorty, pull your mask up,” Scott said to a man interrupting his press conference on the latest COVID-19 numbers.

“I don’t got to pull my mask up,” the man yelled back at the mayor.

The mayor tried to continue to speak, but was interrupted by the man again.

“Shorty, come on man. Look, people dying Shorty,” Scott continued, telling them man he would speak to him after giving coronavirus updates to city residents.

One local DJ took the comments and turned it into a remix

Councilman James Torrence shared it and said, “I love my City!”

Of course Twitter and the Internet found Scott’s approach endearing.

“[People] who need role models need to look up to their parents or Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore. You can be anything while being YOURSELF! Don’t fake it for these [people] out here,” one man tweeted.