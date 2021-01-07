WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS/WJZ) — Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is resigning following the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, according to reports.
CBS News reports the resignation goes into effect on January 16.
“It has been a pleasure and true honor to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community,” Sund wrote in his resignation letter.
The mob overwhelmed police officers, breaching the Capitol Building, breaking windows, destroying congressional offices and fighting officers.
More than 50 Capitol and D.C. police were injured during the riot, including several who were hospitalized, Capitol Police said.
A total of 82 people were arrested so far for the riot at the Capitol — 68 by MPD, only one of whom was from the district, while Capitol police said 14 were arrested.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said they would be investigating the Capitol Police response to the violence Wednesday, calling it a “failure.”
More than 6,200 National Guardsmen from up and down the East Coast are expected to be in DC by the weekend.