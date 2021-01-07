ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland politicians are calling for President Trump’s resignation or removal after pro-Trump rioters descended on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, in which dozens were arrested and four people died.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger on Wednesday even called on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet secretaries to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would remove President Trump from office.

But how exactly would that happen?

The 25th Amendment, which was ratified in 1967 following the death of President John F. Kennedy, includes a number of different provisions.

In this case, it can be invoked under Section 4, which has never been used. It says the vice president would become “acting president” if he or she, along with a majority of the president’s Cabinet, inform Congress that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,”

When this happens the Vice President immediately assumes the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

A president can challenge a Section 4 claim by informing Congress that he is fit to serve. The vice president and Cabinet majority would then have four days to make their case to Congress that the president cannot carry out the duties of the office, and lawmakers would have 21 days to decide whether to remove the president, which would require a two-thirds majority vote in both houses.

If that doesn’t happen, are there other ways to remove him?

If the 25th Amendment is not invoked, the next step would be impeachment proceedings. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and a Baltimore native, said impeachment is on the table if the 25th amendment is not invoked.

When pressed by reporters, she would not give a timeline as to when impeachment proceedings may be introduced, saying she would give Pence time to make a determination.

Still, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has drafted articles of impeachment.

