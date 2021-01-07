BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters does not want to hear that the team’s star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, cannot produce in the playoffs. He said during a press conference Thursday that he just laughs at Jackson’s critics.

“They try to criticize him, but then they also try to compare him to the greats… you know, like Peyton Manning didn’t win a playoff game, he was 0-3 at first, things like that,” Peters said. “My whole thing is just watch the young man grow. Watch the young man continue to lead this team, continue to lead his offense and be the wonderful person that he is off the field.”

Jackson, who is 0-2 in the playoffs, has been the recipient of criticism for his postseason performance.

In Jackson’s first playoff appearance, the Ravens lost to Philip Rivers and the then-San Diego Chargers. That year, Jackson had just seven games of experience and a Joe Flacco-tailored playbook.

Last year, Jackson and the Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens’ loss to the Titans in the Divisional Round was one of the more surprising upsets that we’ve seen in the playoffs in recent years.

Jackson had his struggles against the Titans, recording his second-lowest quarterback rating of the season and turning the ball over three times.

“I had a lot of mistakes on my behalf,” he said. “Three turnovers — that shouldn’t happen. But [Tennessee] came out to play.”

This week, Jackson said he wants to “erase the narrative” that he can’t win a playoff game.

“It’s win or go home right now,” Jackson said. “I want to win regardless. I don’t really care about what people have to say. I’ve only been in the playoffs twice in my young career. Other people have been in the league forever and haven’t been to the playoffs at all. It is what it is, but I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative right there. That’s the number one right now on my mind.”

The Ravens will take on the Titans in Nashville on Sunday, January 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.