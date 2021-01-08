CRISIS AT CAPITOL9 Marylanders Arrested, 82 Total, So Far After U.S. Capitol Riot
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 48-year-old Pasadena man was arrested after he allegedly threatened another driver with a gun and a sword, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Police said a man told them he was driving west on Route 100 near Telegraph Road when another man drove up beside him and threatened him with a handgun.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

The victim followed the other driver, later identified as Adam David Morad, to the 1200 block of Dorsey Road. That’s where, police said, Morad brandished a sword he had hidden inside a cane.

Officers went to Morad’s home and arrested him. They found a pellet gun and sword at his home, police said.

Police did not say if the gun the driver saw was the pellet gun or what led up to the incident.

