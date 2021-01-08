SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Windsor Mill man died in an overnight shooting in Severn, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Friday.
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court. Police said officers got to the scene and found a man lying in the road with concerned citizens providing aid.
First responders took over aid but the victim, Brandon Anthony Davis, died minutes later. Police said he appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and searched the area, finding several pieces of evidence, police said. Information about a possible suspect or suspects has not been released.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-4731, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.