GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gaithersburg on Friday night, according to police.
Police said four plainclothes officers attempted to stop a suspect who they believed was armed with a handgun.
The officers identified themselves, and the suspect fled across MD-355 to the Chelsea Park Apartments, according to police.
Police said when the suspect arrived at the apartment complex, they displayed a handgun.
Officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect. Police said the suspect died as a result of their injures.
A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing. No further information has been provided at this time.
