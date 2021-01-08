CRISIS AT CAPITOL53 Charged, 13 Federally Following Riot; Capitol Police Officer Dies
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gaithersburg on Friday night, according to police.

Police said four plainclothes officers attempted to stop a suspect who they believed was armed with a handgun.

The officers identified themselves, and the suspect fled across MD-355 to the Chelsea Park Apartments, according to police.

Police said when the suspect arrived at the apartment complex, they displayed a handgun.

Officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect. Police said the suspect died as a result of their injures.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information has been provided at this time.

