BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It might be time to take a chance on that big lottery dream. Maryland Lottery announced that the Powerball and Mega Millions combined jackpot is approaching $1 billion.

“We want our players to have fun, especially when there are two big rolling jackpots to start off the new year,” said Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions Lead Director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director. “While we always encourage responsible play, it’s even more important during these trying times to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when purchasing your tickets.”

The Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in history at $520 million with and estimated cash value of $383.4 million. The jackpot has been rolling for more than three months since a $120 million-ticket was purchased in Wisconsin back in Sept. 2020.

The Powerball jackpot is at $470 million with a $362.7 million cash value. It’s 10th largest Powerball in history. The last Powerball jackpot winner was also in Sept. 2020 when a ticket worth $94.8 million was sold in New York.

“It’s been a couple of years since the games have simultaneously offered jackpots this large, and our players are here for it,” said May Scheve Reardon, Chair of the Powerball Product Group and Executive Director of the Missouri Lottery.

At $990 million, the combined total of the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots is the highest it has been since October 2018. That’s when the Mega Millions jackpot reached its all-time record of $1.537 billion on a winning ticket sold in South Carolina.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.