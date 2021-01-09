CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) – A combined law enforcement investigation has led to the arrests of six people alleged to be part of a significant drug trafficking organization on the upper Eastern Shore, according to Maryland State Police.
The investigation, initiated by the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force, investigated the operation of a drug trafficking organization believed to be distributing large amounts of opioid pills and cocaine in the county.
Multiple law enforcement agencies ultimately provided assistance with the investigation.
The ensuing investigation confirmed that an organization believed to be headed by Terrance D. Brooks Jr., was involved in the daily distribution of both powder and crack cocaine and illegal opioid prescription pills in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, police said.
Collected evidence allowed investigators to obtain 12 search warrants for four residences, five vehicles and two individuals.
The homes searched were located in Millington and Chestertown.
Police recovered suspected powder cocaine, oxycodone, Adderall and alprazolam pills, and suboxone strips.
An assault pistol, a shotgun and two handguns were also recovered.
Police took custody of four vehicles and more than $17,000 in cash believed to be connected to the drug operation.