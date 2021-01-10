CRISIS AT CAPITOL3 Men Seen In Viral Photos Charged, U.S. Department Of Justice Says
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Police say a 63-year-old man died Saturday night after he was struck by multiple cars on Loch Raven Boulevard near Loch Bend Drive.

Officers responded at 7:49 p.m. after the man, Edward Nathaniel Smith, was first struck by a GMC Acadia and then by a Honda Accord following behind the GMC.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have additional information is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team by calling 410-307-2020.

