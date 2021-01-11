LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A written threat prompted a large police presence at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday night, officials said.
Southwest Airlines flight 2104 from Phoenix to Baltimore landed at BWI around 5:15 p.m., at which point law enforcement investigated what an airport spokesperson called a “suspicious message.”
Specific details of the threat were not immediately available.
The plane had 101 passengers and crew members on board, the airport said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft was parked at a remote area of the airfield,” the airport said in a statement on Twitter. “Passengers were offloaded safely from the aircraft on to shuttle buses and brought to the airport terminal.”
Officials later deemed the threat not to be credible.
“Our Crew followed protocol by notifying the appropriate authorities and moving the aircraft to a remote location while awaiting further instruction. The authorities promptly arrived and boarded the aircraft, transferring the 97 passengers and six Crewmembers to buses to be transferred to the terminal,” a Southwest spokesperson said.
No injuries were reported.
